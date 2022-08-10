Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.56 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Insider Activity

Paychex Stock Performance

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.