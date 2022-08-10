Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 271,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $209.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.26 and a 200-day moving average of $185.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

