LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

LGI Homes Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.19. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $165.91.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

