LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
LGI Homes Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.19. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $165.91.
Insider Activity at LGI Homes
In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
