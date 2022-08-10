Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,869 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

NYSE MS opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

