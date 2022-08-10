Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $371.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.07.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

