Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,614 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,842,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

