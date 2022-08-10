Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 183,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

