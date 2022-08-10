Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,057 Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

