Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,057 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.4 %

DRI stock opened at $125.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

