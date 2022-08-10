Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $43,602,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $14,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $9,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

