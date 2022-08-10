Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.34.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

