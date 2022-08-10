Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 1.7 %

AEE opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEE. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

