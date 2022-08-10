Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Doximity worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after purchasing an additional 840,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,559,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,080,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 680.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 604,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 41.72%. Doximity’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

