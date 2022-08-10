Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,853,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,549,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,291,057.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,505 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

