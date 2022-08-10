Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.36 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of FactSet Research Systems worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $423.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.35 and a 200-day moving average of $403.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

