Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 509.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 2,517,343 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 1,985,649 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Stories

