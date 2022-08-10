monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $127.83, but opened at $148.96. monday.com shares last traded at $149.26, with a volume of 13,819 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.42. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 2.03.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

