Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Elbit Systems worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of ESLT opened at $238.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.00. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $130.31 and a 52-week high of $243.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

