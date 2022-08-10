Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Ambev by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ambev by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 855,151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ambev by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,521 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Ambev by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,984 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ambev by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,402,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,796 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

