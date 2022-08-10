Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Textron worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after buying an additional 432,995 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 531.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,698,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 130.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 233,822 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.