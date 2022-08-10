Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

LYV stock opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.14 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

