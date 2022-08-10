Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 1,597.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,308 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

SIG opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

