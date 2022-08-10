J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

JBHT stock opened at $184.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

