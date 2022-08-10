Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 108.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Atkore by 13.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $2,691,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 32.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore Stock Down 3.4 %

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR stock opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

