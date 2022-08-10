Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of W&T Offshore worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 254,056 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 416,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 435,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

