Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,269 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,367,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,671.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

