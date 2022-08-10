Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of International Paper worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 118,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 9,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Insider Activity

International Paper Stock Performance

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.