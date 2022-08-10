Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,688 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,453 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.91.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

