Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 683 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.33. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $500.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Diodes’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

