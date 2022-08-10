Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

