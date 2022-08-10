Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $511.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

