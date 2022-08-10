Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 713,803 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

