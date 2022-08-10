Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $16,252,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

