Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $670,000 Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

