55,687 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

