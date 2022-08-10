Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 2,409 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in International Paper were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

NYSE IP opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $60.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

