4,805 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at $720,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $30.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

SIX opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

