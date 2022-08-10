Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BCE were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in BCE by 109.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

