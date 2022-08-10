Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 224,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100,313 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.