Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 312 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

Yum China Announces Dividend

About Yum China

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

