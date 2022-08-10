Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $71,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after acquiring an additional 757,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,519,000.

KRE opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.53.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

