Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $320.15 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

