Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 685.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 148,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.