Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prologis were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.