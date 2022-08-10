Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 47,282 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Transocean were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 612,807 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,887,422.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Transocean Stock Up 0.9 %

RIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.81. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

