Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,113 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 68,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 18,947.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 222,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.21, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

