V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in V.F. were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,383,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after acquiring an additional 556,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in V.F. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after acquiring an additional 446,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $81.70.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,008,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

