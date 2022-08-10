Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $199,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $10,307,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

