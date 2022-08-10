Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,080 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $575,364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,378,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,685,000 after buying an additional 1,997,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,233.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,939,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,634.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 and sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

