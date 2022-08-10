CX Institutional Purchases 1,121 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUEM. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $23,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

